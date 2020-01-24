Gila County’s Community Services Division has a little more money to help low-income residents with utilities and weatherization.
At its Jan. 21 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved four measures to give Community Services’ coffers a boost.
Two concern additional funds from Arizona Public Service:
• The Arizona Public Service Crisis Bill Assistance Program will increase by $42,370; the Direct Service amount will increase to $63,943; and the program delivery amount will increase to $12,789. These increases will provide for $76,732 to be used to assist eligible Gila County residents with utility bill assistance, according to documentation provided the supervisors.
• The renewed contract with Arizona Public Service Company for Energy Wise Low-Income Weatherization Program Implementation shall include $85,000 for the calendar year 2020 to provide weatherization services to eligible low-income citizens of Gila County through Dec. 31, 2020. Malissa Buzan, director of the Gila County Community Services Division, said in the past the program has provided about $50,000 a year for weatherization, so the new contract brings $35,000 more into the county to help its low-income citizens with weatherizing their homes.
The supervisors accepted the following additional help for Community Services Division projects:
• More weatherization money is coming from the Southwest Gas Corporation Weatherization Assistance Program. The 2020 funding agreement with Southwest Gas Corporation, through the Arizona Department of Housing will provide $18,490 to provide weatherization services to eligible citizens living in Gila County.
• Finally the supervisors approved an amendment to a contract with the Arizona Community Action Association to increase the direct service amount of utility repair replacement deposit funds to $78,600 and increase the program delivery amount to $7,860, for a total allocation amount of $86,460, to be used for utility bill assistance, deposits, and/or gas appliance repair/replace for eligible residents of Gila County.
Buzan said any Gila County resident can go to the county’s Community Services Division page on the county website (gilacountyaz.gov) and fill out a prescreening interview form and review eligibility requirements for help from her office’s various programs. She also said there is a waiting list for services, however, when there is an emergency, extra consideration is given an applicant.
