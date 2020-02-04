You’re probably aware that our nation’s once-every-ten-years census of the entire population returns this April — and that someone in your household is required, by law, to complete the brief survey.
But do you know why it’s so crucial that every person in Arizona needs to be counted?
It’s estimated that up to $3,000 per person, per year is at stake for every Arizonan. That is more than $20 billion dollars annually that helps support Arizona’s communities, according to a new website launched by the state: azcensus2020.gov
Your economic impact
In fact, for every Arizonan who does not respond to the census, the state stands to lose $887 in federal funding. Just a 1% undercount would represent a loss to the state of $62 million per year for a decade, for a total loss of $620 million.
The census also impacts our political representation. Arizona stands to gain an additional representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Local political boundaries within Arizona are also based on census data, from our school districts to our state legislature.
Among the reasons our state created the azcensus2020.gov website is to assure Arizonans that your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law. Answers can only be used to produce statistics — they cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way — not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by the DHS, and not by ICE.
Gov. Doug Ducey established the Arizona Complete Count Committee, a diverse group of Arizonans working to help develop a comprehensive outreach and marketing plan to educate Arizonans about participation in the 2020 Census. Arizona’s Complete Count Committee exists to support efforts of communities across the state, develop strategies for working with state agencies, and ensure that our partners at the federal level can maximize their counting effort in the state.
Gila County at the forefront
Gila County has been even more progressive about promoting the census: more than a year ago the Board of Supervisors appointed a countywide Complete Count Committee, selecting representatives from Rim Country down through Globe-Miami and including dedicated staff from San Carlos Apache Tribal Administration, too.
The goal is to reach “hard-to-count” areas and populations, communities with traditionally low response rates to the census.
Arizona has challenges across the entire state, but prior censuses have shown lower response rates from rural areas and tribal communities, and specifically for seniors, college students, children under 5 years old, and faith-based communities.
The census plays an important role in determining the amount of federal funding Arizona receives. The $675 billion available to states every year is based on population.
A complete count next year ensures that we can preserve the outstanding quality of life we enjoy in Arizona.
Gila County’s Complete Count Committee meets again at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27 in the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 610 E. Highway 260 in Payson, and is simulcast with participants in Globe.
What is Arizona’s share of the federal funding used for? In 2020, it’s critical that every Arizonan is counted to ensure that our state, our counties and our cities can provide the services needed for our growing population, including: schools, hospitals, health care, school lunch programs, roads, public works, community services, clinics and much more.
Quick and convenient
The 2020 Census asks just seven questions and by April 1 every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census, explaining your three options for responding conveniently online, by phone or by mail.
The 2020 Census marks the first time you’ll have the option to respond online — you can even respond on your mobile device. Read more at azcensus2020.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!