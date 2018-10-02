Contractors meeting
Payson and Rim Country contractors are invited to meet Gila County’s new Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer and learn about the new plan review turn-around times Oct. 3 at an informal forum at the Gila County Board of Supervisors room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson.
A light lunch will be served following an agenda that begins at 11 a.m. with introduction by Pluimer and discussions of stringing property lines; Department of Agriculture pre-treatment; deck attachments (vertical and lateral); trusses and plan review — and time for questions and open comments.
Read more about building safety, flood plains, planning and zoning, wastewater — and even “The code of the West” at gilacountyaz.gov/government/community_development/index.php; for other information call Pluimer at 928-474-9276.
