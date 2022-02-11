Over the course of 2020-2021, Gila County saw several major fires that left acres and acres of property that needed rehabilitation. To meet that need, numerous contracts and amendments were made with different providers to clear debris from the flooding that followed the fires.
At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors ratified the contracts and amendments that had to be signed in a timely manner by the board chair, District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey.
In a summary of the contracts and amendments, Mary Springer, finance director, told the board the agreements with Barcom Corporation; CDX; DJ’s; Dixon Rock & Materials, LLC; and JW Fansler Resource, LLC, totaled $1.33 million. There was also a contract and amendments with Convenient Mobile Services, LLC. All contracts were for removing debris from flooding following the Telegraph, Mescal and Backbone fires.
The fires caused extremely dangerous conditions that posed serious threats of post-fire flooding. Time was of the essence to get contracts in place to start cleanup efforts of drainage channels and washes to help prevent catastrophic flooding from monsoonal rains. Additionally, a contract was executed to gather an inventory of damaged and destroyed ranching infrastructure to assist the ranchers in determining replacement costs.
Due to the impending monsoon rains and residual invoices being processed, it was imperative that emergency contracts were executed timely to engage and pay local contractors for the debris cleanup.
