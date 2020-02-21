The Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted a strategic plan to help the homeless Feb. 18.
Presented by Malissa Buzan, county community services director, the county’s Homeless Task Force developed the plan over the last several months.
The goals: reduce the number of people who experience homelessness; coordinate entry and assessment points; expand affordable housing inventory. The timeline the group has set for itself is to take a number of actions between now and 2022.
• Coordinate entry and assessment points
• Create a centralized process with equal access for citizens to gain housing stability assistance, including prevention assistance. Three action items were assigned this strategy: ensure access to coordinated entry regardless of circumstance; establish targeted outreach plan and create a public outreach campaign. They would measure the success of the efforts when homeless use the coordinated assessment locations or use the Crisis Response Network coordinated entry hotline phone number.
• Enable a system to assess citizens seeking services and match them with housing resources and services that best fit their circumstances and preferences. Two action steps were created for this strategy: establish a uniform screening and assessment process to gather information about a household and its housing and service needs; engage with providers, stakeholders and large and small community groups to educate them about the entry system, with attention to hard-to-reach populations and those not seeking services.
• Increase availability of permanent housing
The first step for this strategy is to take an inventory of housing. The City of Globe is doing a count of livable housing within the southern region, to present to the Gila County Board of Supervisors, according to Cathy Melvin, assistant to Dist. 3 Supervisor Woody Cline. She said because of the expense of having the study done, the northern region did not make an inventory.
The steps to meet the strategy: increase affordable housing for special needs populations; improve and expand housing support services.
The action steps to help special populations include: improve availability and access to rental assistance vouchers and subsidies; develop, expand and support locally based permanent supportive housing partnerships; expand the pool of targeted rental units through new development and increased access to existing rental housing.
Action needed for more housing support services: increase the use of peer support services within housing programs; develop and adopt commonly accepted service standards for permanent supportive housing with evidence-based practices; improve opportunities for self-sufficiency to support housing stability.
