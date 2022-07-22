Gila County has a $124.42 million budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The Gila County Board of Supervisors adopted the budget at a special meeting Tuesday, July 19.
There were no changes from the tentative budget adopted June 21.
It includes a $2 per hour wage increase for all employees to get all above minimum wage. The BOS was told it will give almost all employees $4,000 per year.
The $124.4 million budget is up from the 2021-22 budget of $115.8 million. The increase is primarily due to the more than $10 million the county is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Gila County has received $10,492,363 in the American Rescue Plan Act funds to date — $10 million can support general governmental services; the balance of $492,363 must be used to directly support COVID-related projects.
After adoption of the tentative budget in June, the board heard suggested uses for the $10 million in ARPA money. Most of these were improvements for the county’s buildings that were passed over during recent remodel and construction projects. Chief among these is the sheriff’s substation and jail in Payson. The facility was scheduled for remodeling with the $10 million bond for capital improvement projects, but cost overruns, especially with the new county complex in Payson, did not leave enough money for the project.
As of now, there are no decisions on how to spend the ARPA money.
However, in the course of the public hearing prior to the budget adoption July 19, Gila County Superior Court Presiding Judge Tim Wright asked the board to consider including the county’s probation staff in the $2 per hour increase.
While the county funds the probation department, half the money comes from the state. The legislature has mandated probation staff to get a 2.5% increase in salary. However, that would still leave them short of what other county staff is receiving.
The board was told it would cost $140,000 per year to meet the state mandate and provide probation with a comparable $2 per hour bump in salary.
“It’s a dangerous job. My people have to go into the homes of felons — They look like S.W.A.T. when they go out. Do we want to put them at risk for $140,000?” said Steve Lessard, chief probation officer.
Discussing the matter, James Menlove, county manager; Judge Wright and Lessard, concluded that by giving up 1.5 positions in the department, the money could be found for the pay increase. Lessard said his department could give up one juvenile probation officer and a half-time support person. This move would not require an amendment to the budget, Menlove explained.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd made a similar compromise to secure pay increases for detention staff in hopes of recruiting enough personnel to fill the necessary shifts in the jails.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
