Voters can question candidates at both virtual and upcoming live events.
County
The Globe Miami Chamber of Commerce plans virtual forums with the candidates for District 2 and District 3 Gila County supervisor and those vying for Gila County sheriff and treasurer.
The Globe Miami Chamber’s first virtual forum is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 with incumbent Supervisors Tim Humphrey, District 2, and Woody Cline, District 3, and their challengers, Fred Barcon, District 2, and Bernadette Ann Kniffin, District 3. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1183433225371810 to watch the forum.
To submit questions for the candidates before the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3krRPtT.
Virtual forums with the candidates for Gila County treasurer, Debora Savage and Monica Wohlforth and Gila County sheriff, Adam Shepherd and Christopher Bender, are at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30. The event will be on YouTube. Check the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce website.
Payson council
Payson Town Council candidates Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock will answer voter questions in live gatherings Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Rose and Schinstock answer voter questions from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Messinger’s Payson, 901 S. Westerly Rd. and again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 at a meeting of the Payson Tea Party at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Both events are open to the public and doors open at 5 p.m.
