At its June 21 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a request from the University of Arizona Extension Service for $70,000 to continue operations in the area.
The Extension Service has offices in Payson, Globe, and San Carlos offering a variety of services. The services are provided under its “Four Pillars of Programming” — agriculture and natural resources; 4-H youth development; family consumer health science; and tribal extension.
Its agriculture and natural resources program assists farmers, ranchers, agency personnel and others to increase profits and responsibly steward the county’s natural resources. The following are part of the agriculture and natural resources program: Master Gardeners; Forest Health; Biochar; Horticulture; Reading the Range; Livestock Producers Workshops; and Natural Resources Conservation.
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development program, which inspires the next generation of leaders, inventors, entrepreneurs and problem solvers, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Chris Jones, Gila County extension agent, told the supervisors there are 183 young people involved in 4-H locally, which is probably the highest number the program has seen here.
There are 8 pathways to participate in 4-H: STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math; Agriculture; Leadership; Civic Engagement; Community Service; Camps; Healthy Living; Cultural Understanding.
The extension program receives funds from the University of Arizona: $490,935 from the state and $283,896 from the federal government. Additional money, $1.2 million, comes from grants.
County manager James Menlove said in addition to the $70,000 provided by the program by Gila County, it also makes office space available in both Payson and Globe.
