The Gila County Board of Supervisors June 1 approved the distribution of FY 2020-21 Secure Rural Schools and Communities Funds (Forest Fees) for roads, schools and the Gila County Education Service Agency, which provides GED programs and professional certification testing.
The amounts approved: $23,284.22 to roads; $840,172.41 to schools; and $214,546.70 to the Gila County Education Service Agency.
SRS Act funds in the amount of $1,078,003.33 have been received by the Gila County Treasurer’s Office.
Secure Rural Schools and Communities funding is intended to provide assistance to rural counties negatively affected by unrealized revenues from publicly held lands. Funds generated by Title I of the SRS Act have been used for schools and roads to create employment opportunities, to maintain current infrastructure and to improve the health of watersheds and ecosystems.
Since 2010 the BOS has authorized the distribution of SRS Act funds for Gila County Roads and Schools as follows: a stipulated amount to roads and the remainder to school districts, distributed by a formula that provides a base amount for all districts and additional amounts based on forest acreage and student enrollment of each district.
The $1,078,003.33 SRS funding is a decrease of over 0.69768% of the amount received for the previous fiscal year. Distribution: Payson – $222,924.88; Pine- Strawberry – $46,784.04; Tonto Basin – $46,891.84; Young – $86,130.07; Globe – $148,544.72; Miami – $110,815.66; Hayden-Winkelman – $30,291.05; San Carlos – $136,687.02; Gila Regional – $11,103.13 (Gila County School Superintendent’s office); Gila County Education Service Agency (ESA) – $214,546.70; and Roads – $23,284.22.
