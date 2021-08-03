The Gila County Housing Authority of the Community Services Department and the Gila County Homeless Task Force had a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Board of Supervisors July 27.
The document allows the two entities to work together. The work will result in households that meet the eligibility of the U.S Department and Urban Development Emergency House Voucher program, to assist individuals and families who are (1) homeless; (2) at risk of being homeless; (3) fleeing or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking; or (4) recently homeless.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 HUD was allocated approximately 70,000 emergency housing vouchers to public housing agencies. Gila County Housing Authority was awarded 15 vouchers, worth $86,916, effective July 1, 2021 to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Approval of the Memorandum of Understanding allows the Gila County Housing Authority and the Gila County Task Force to collaborate and help the homeless or soon-to-be homeless become housed.
