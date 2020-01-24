The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved signing a new agreement with the Tonto National Forest for maintaining forest roads within the county’s boundaries at its Jan. 21 meeting.
There are 438 miles of forest roads listed in the agreement requiring varying levels of maintenance by the county every one to two years. More than 270 of those miles are in the county’s timber district, which is its designation for northern Gila County roads. The southern area of the county is designated as the copper district.
The county’s previous road maintenance agreement with the Forest Service expired Sept. 30, but the two have continued to operate under the terms of that agreement until a new document could be drafted.
A new agreement was delayed because adding roads to the agreement and possibly eliminating some roads were being discussed, along with the level of service on some roads. It was determined that changes shouldn’t occur until the TNF Travel Management Plan was in place.
TNF recently contacted the county advising that new changes have occurred with the Forest Service that has shortened acquisition deadlines and new agreements must be in place by Jan. 31.
Based on the new deadline, the Gila County Public Works Division and TNF recommended approving the new agreement with the understanding that roads may be added or removed from the maintenance list at any time.
