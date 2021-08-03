The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit to build a 36-foot, two-story home in the Strawberry subdivision of Walnut Glen. It was the recommendation of both the Planning & Zoning Commission and the county community development staff to approve the CUP over objections of most neighboring property owners. The county limits building heights to 30 feet.
Concerns included the height and the potential it had for letting occupants look into the nearby homes; plans being incompatible with the area; and a lack of communication from the county and property owner Dan Auxier with neighbors.
Randy Pluimer with community development said all required notifications to neighbors were posted and published.
Auxier said he had met with some neighbors to discuss his plans via Zoom, plus the Planning & Zoning Commission held hearings. As for posting signs, he said he could not speak to the county’s actions, but pointed out stakes placed on his property for the project had been pulled out and he had to pay for more to be put in.
Pluimer said county staff conducted a site visit of the property and surrounding area in order to determine if the proposed residence had the potential to negatively affect other properties or otherwise be out of harmony or incompatible with these properties.
“It is clear that there are significant topographical challenges on this property given its slope and a significant number of trees. This challenge is not specific to just the subject property but to others in the subdivision as well,” he said.
