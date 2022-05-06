The surplus vehicles, equipment and materials Gila County has accumulated in recent years will be auctioned off in June, and more disposed of at the public sale in July.
The June live auction is Saturday, June 25 at the county yard, 5320 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley. There will be a preview from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The live auction includes vehicles and equipment deemed surplus or obsolete and no longer needed:
• 1985 Honda Generator 6500 (L-028)
• 2005 Ford F-250 4x4 (B-034)
• 2003 Honda Civic (X-118)
•1987 Kenworth Tractor (C-032)
• 1980 White Dump Truck/Snow Plow (C-076)
• 1994 Ford Bronco (A-072)
• 2006 Ford Expedition 4x4 (B-107)
• 2006 Ford Expedition 4x4 (B-108)
• 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x2 (B-116)
• 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x2 (B-120)
• 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x2 (B-127)
• 2003 Chevrolet 4x2 (B-128)
• 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x4 (B-132)
• 2006 Ford Expedition 4x4 (B-145)
• 2007 Ford Expedition (B-154)
• Better Built Tool Box
• Duralast Tool Box
• Custom Dog Cage
• Headache Racks
• Napa Air Compressor
• Weather Guard Side Mounted Tool Box
• CAT Wheels
The public sale is at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at the Russell Gulch Landfill in Globe. The sale is necessary due to plans to move/dismantle the building in which the obsolete or surplus is stored to accommodate the expansion of the Russell Gulch Landfill.
The surplus items stored at the landfill have little to no value.
The following items will be offered for sale: 17 desks; 17 chairs; 1 refrigerator; 1 set washer/dryer; 20 file cabinets; 8 bookcases; 1 patio heater; miscellaneous computer equipment and printers; 2 TV carts; 4 TVs; 1 fryer; 1 coffee maker.
