Those living in Mesa del Caballo will soon have a smoother road to take through their neighborhood.
At its April 6 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded a $436,646 bid to Valor Specialties, Inc., for a paving project in the community.
The project is a continuation of two previous projects to improve the roads in the community northeast of Payson, according to Steve Sanders, director of the county’s public works department.
Work includes the removal of all of existing asphalt and base materials and replaces it on Mescalero Road and most of Caballero Road.
Caballero Road is the main entrance to Mesa del Caballo. The road reconstruction project will effectively improve Caballero and Mescalero roads, which are in poor condition.
It includes replacing culverts where needed and connections to driveway entrances on public property.
Valor Specialties, Inc. offered the low bid price. Sanders said the work should take about 90 days.
Eight companies bid on the project. While Valor Specialties, Inc. is based in the Valley, Sanders said he is familiar with many of the people involved.
Conditional Use Permit approved
Also at the April 6 meeting, a 38-foot tall house planned for the Strawberry Creek Foothills subdivision in Strawberry won approval of the Conditional Use Permit from the board of the supervisors.
The CUP was necessary because the county’s ordinances cap the height of residences at 30 feet.
Eugene Wullkotte submitted the request for the CUP for Samuel and Donna Graves who are building the two-story, 38-foot tall new single-family residence. Randy Pluimer, community development interim director/building official, told the BOS there have been no letters or comments of concern about the project.
The Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the CUP Feb. 18, 2021 and the commissioners voted 7 to 0 to recommend approval, Pluimer offered in his written report to the BOS.
He went on to state in the documentation, “Staff feels that the additional height of the single-family residence would have a minimal negative visual impact on the neighborhood due to the property’s topography. The lot is severely sloped and contains a significant amount of tall pines. Since the structure will be used as a residence, it is compatible with the R1 Use District and the subdivision.”
With both the planning commission and community development staff recommending approval, the CUP was granted.
