The Northern Gila County Fair board submitted a letter to county manager James Menlove requesting a grant for the fair. In exchange for the funding, the fair is providing approximately $12,250 in advertising for the county and for the benefit of the public.
The county awarded $15,000 to the fair board at its Sept. 6 meeting.
Also at its Sept. 6 meeting, the BOS adopted a resolution to support a gaming grant application submitted by Hellsgate Fire District to the Gila River Indian Community.
Hellsgate Fire District (HFD) is a small rural district covering several small residential areas within northern Gila County and has limited resources to fund the purchase of new mobile and handheld radios. HFD is made up of several adult (55+) RV parks and retirement communities. HFD also covers an area 15 miles east of Highway 260.
The HFD requested $36,969.87 from the Gila River Indian Community for six new mobile radios for front-line vehicles and six new portable handheld radios for staff.
Under the tribal gaming compacts, tribes with casinos contribute 1% to 8% of their gaming revenue each year to the state, cities, towns, and counties. The contribution is determined on a sliding scale based on the amount of gaming revenue and is distributed by the tribe to cities, towns, and counties of their choosing for community services and public safety programs for local government.
HFD was awarded its request by the Gila River Indian Community. It needs the BOS to accept the grant award on behalf of HFD and act as the pass-through agency.
