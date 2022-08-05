Going against a narrow margin of support from the Gila County Planning & Zoning Commission, the board of supervisors denied a conditional use permit for Little Stinker Septic.
Given the number of neighboring residents that were against the permit, the board’s vote had to be unanimous.
The company sought the CUP in order to store 100 clean portable toilets and two clean trucks on a half-acre of a 29.77-acre parcel in Rye, at 3056 South Forest Service Road 184. The property is currently zoned as a General Rural District and land uses in all directions are residential with agricultural uses.
The CUP application was submitted by Terrea Lea Brownlee and Levi Brownlee, owners of the property, and Little Stinker Septic, LLC.
The business was formerly in Pine and when purchased by the current owners, had to be moved. It now has a business site in Payson. They would only use the Rye property as a storage area for overflow from the business site. Little Stinker Septic, LLC, stated the storage area would be unmanned with the owners or employees coming to the subject property to drop off or pick up portable toilets as needed. The normal hours of operation will be from dawn to dusk; however, the business does provide emergency portable toilets during the fire season, which may increase operations to and from the subject property.
Among the conditions placed on the CUP by the planning commission:
• The Gila County Conditional Use Permit shall be granted for two (2) years on a non-transferable basis.
• Ingress and egress to the subject property shall be off Forest Service Road 184 via Gisela Road. Ingress and egress from State Route 188 shall be utilized in the event of an emergency only within the confinements of the road and bridge specifications.
• All equipment stored shall be clean and empty of any sewage.
• Storage area must be fenced with a 6-foot opaque fence.
Randy Plumier, with the county’s community development office told the supervisors, “The concerns residents expressed were about the current conditions of the road, i.e., road dust, traffic and speeding vehicles and passing in some areas, how many portable restrooms will be on site, and how the portable restrooms will be stored (clean and empty) and picked up (type of vehicle), Firewise protection of and around the storage area, spilling raw sewage and locating the entire business to the subject property.”
Troy Neal, a neighboring resident, spoke at the hearing, “I’m against this. The road is so bad, one more good rain and it will go out. Youngsters catch the bus there. I am concerned about wrecks.”
Terrea Lea Brownlee also spoke, “There is not a lot of traffic. And in the future, it would depend on the fire season. Having it in Rye, it’s not that accessible, so it’s probably not forever, but there’s a need now.”
According to the Director of Public Works, Steve Sanders, the road is maintained by the county via an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Forest Service. It is graded two to three times per year. The county has easements on the portion of the road where there are private property holdings.
Plumier said the proposed use is not outright allowed, as listed in the General Rural District under permitted or other permitted uses subject to a use permit; however, the proposed request might generate less traffic and dust than the allowed uses, such as a feed store, recreational facilities, animal hospital, and veterinary clinic, etc. as outlined in the district zoning.
