Gila County had the state’s second highest voter turnout — by percentage — for the primary.
Eric Mariscal, director of the county election department, told the Board of Supervisors 48% of the 31,590 registered voters participated in the primary. Yavapai County led the state with a 52% turnout.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors formally accepted the results of the Aug. 4 primary at a special meeting on Aug. 13.
The county saw 15,120 ballots cast — of these, 12,977 were early ballots; 2,048 were from election day; and 95 were provisional ballots. Mariscal said they rejected only a few early and provisional ballots.
The county’s official count for the Payson mayoral and town council races:
Mayor’s race — Tom Morrissey, 3,127 votes (50.42%), with 2,700 early votes, 417 election day votes, and 10 provisional; Jennifer Smith, 3,059 votes (49.32%), which included 2,775 early votes, 281 election day votes, and three provisional.
Council race (three seats) — Scott Nossek, 3,386 (20.83%), 3,033 early ballots, 349 election day, four provisional; Barbara Underwood, 3,069 (18.88%), 2,767 early ballots, 298 election day, four provisional; Jolynn Schinstock, 2,700 (16.61%), 2,410 early ballots, 287 election day, three provisional; Deborah Rose, 2,531 (15.57%), 2,193 early ballots, 329 election day, nine provisional; Dave Golembewski, 2,495 (15.35%), 2,157 early ballots, 331 election day, seven provisional; Janell Sterner, 2,037 (12.53%), 1,740 early ballots, 290 election day, seven provisional.
Payson Town Clerk Tracie Bailey said Schinstock and Rose will face off for the third open seat on the council in a runoff Nov. 3. Schinstock was just three votes shy of winning the seat outright. The required majority to be elected to the council was 2,703.
The runoff could also include write-in candidates for the one seat, she said. The deadline for potential write-in candidates to file papers declaring their interest in running is Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Town of Payson will canvass the vote at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to Bailey.
Star Valley’s election was for the mayor and two council seats. No challenges were made to incumbents Mayor Gary Coon and Councilors Bobby Davis and Belle McDaniel. There were no provisional ballots voted in Star Valley.
Coon had 658 votes (97.77%), with 577 early ballots and 82 election day ballots; Davis had 581 votes (49.96%), 514 early and 67 election day; McDaniel had 566 votes (48.67%), 504 early and 62 on election day.
