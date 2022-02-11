A strip of property in Strawberry deeded to the state by the county due to unpaid taxes was purchased by the county for $1 at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors. The total lien amount on the property is $1,649.
The property, the west 25 feet of lot 149, Strawberry Ranch Unit Three, was deeded to the state in 2021 because the previous owner did not pay the property taxes for seven consecutive years.
This property is a small, narrow parcel off North Diane Circle and West Juniper Lane in Strawberry, which is used for drainage. Steve Sanders, Public Works Department director, reviewed all properties deeded by the treasurer in 2021 and has determined that Gila County could use this property for a public purpose related to transportation and or flood control.
Another property deeded to the state by the county in 2021 for unpaid taxes was sought by the City of Globe.
The parcel, East Globe Addition, Lot 13 Block 7, is mostly a hillside but slopes into a creek bed that is a portion of McMillen Wash. It is on the cross streets of Second Street and Boston Street in Globe.
Sanders reviewed all properties deeded to the state in 2021 and determined the City of Globe might be interested in the parcel. Marian Sheppard, clerk of the board, reached out to the City of Globe and offered to sell this parcel to the city. City of Globe staff has confirmed that the city would like to purchase the property and verified that it will be used for a public purpose related to transportation and or flood control.
The total lien amount on this property is $719.99. The board agreed to sell the property to Globe for $1, with the requirement to pay the cost of $30 to record the quitclaim deed.
