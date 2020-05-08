The Gila County Board of Supervisors is considering revising its open outdoor fire ordinance to give county more flexibility.
The county has had the ordinance since 1998, which it has updated twice, said Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager, who brought the issue to the board at its April 28 work session.
“In general, the ordinance states that any time the United States Forest Service issues an order placing restrictions on fires within the Tonto National Forest, Gila County follows suit on private property within its unincorporated areas,” Sanders said.
She said since 2011 the Tonto National Forest has often implemented restrictions by ranger district. The county ordinance does not have this flexibility.
Additionally, the ordinance has a specific definition of “barbecues” which are an exception to the ban; however, the definition does not address the newer types of pellet fed smokers and grills, nor does it allow for briquettes, Sanders said.
She added exceptions, or variances, can be allowed. Both Supervisor Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey wanted to know what the process was to get a variance. They would provide the information at a later date.
The revisions proposed include eliminating the “whereas” verbiage to make it more reader-friendly. Changing most of the definitions including those for open outdoor fire, campfire, and barbecue to include the use of commercially manufactured charcoal or wood pellets.
Another revision would allow the county to impose restrictions on USFS designated ranger districts instead of covering all of Tonto National Forest within county boundaries.
Additionally, it was proposed the fine for a violation be raised from the current $500 to $1,000.
None of the BOS were interested in increasing the fine.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said, “Enforcement gets sticky with the differences in the Tonto National Forest and county restrictions. There is also a lot of confusion over the authority of fire districts, the forest service and county.”
Cline said the ordinance should contain some common sense about when it is wet and green in northern Gila County they should lift the restrictions.
To comply with A.R.S. § 11-251.05, the Board of Supervisors is required to hold a public hearing with at least 15 days' notice to adopt, amend or repeal an ordinance, Sanders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!