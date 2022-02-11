The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at its Feb. 8 meeting, approved a contract with Arizona Department of Corrections for inmate labor from April 2022 to April 2027.
Using inmates is limited to facilities in Globe and Public Works throughout the county. The average expense per year for Gila County is expected to be less than $20,000.
Gila County has used the ADOC Inmate Work Program since 2002 and the contract is ending in April 2022. County departments use the inmates for various jobs, such as clearing weeds, picking up trash, moving offices, and sometimes small maintenance projects, all with trained supervision. They are also the group that does the repairs on used bikes for the county’s Christmas giveaway program.
This labor force saves taxpayers a lot of money for jobs that are difficult to fill. Gila County trains inmates to use handheld equipment safely and purchases safety equipment for them to use, including gloves, hearing and eye protection, boot protectors, vests, and hard hats.
The inmates work for 50 cents per hour, and shifts run between six and 10 hours per day. Crews work 4 to 5 days per week. Transportation to and from the starting worksite is provided by ADOC, and it also provides sack lunches for the inmates. Inmates are not allowed to drive any licensed, over-the-road vehicle. The correctional staff will remove or replace any inmate who does not perform to the satisfaction of Gila County.
Gila County staff must be trained by the ADOC and pass a rigorous background check prior to supervising inmates.
A representative from Public Works told the supervisors, Gila County has a need for a labor force to support its departments for various maintenance tasks by engaging this inmate labor pool.
