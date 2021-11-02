A rare split vote by the Gila County Board of Supervisors Oct. 26 allows a cost increase on the Reno Creek Bank Protection project.
The BOS awarded a contract to Total Maintenance Erosion Control, LLC (TMEC) for the project in September. After the contract award, a mistake was discovered in the material calculations for the gabion baskets and TMEC contacted Tom Goodman, county engineer, to discuss how to correct the error.
Goodman went to the County Attorney’s office, and it was determined an increase in the bid price in the amount of $4,957 to cover the material costs for the gabion baskets would be allowable and the bid price would increase to $92,000 remaining the lowest bid.
In addition, the date of completion was changed to “substantial completion” Dec. 13, 2021. These changes in the contract will allow the project to continue and be completed so as not to lose the funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
While the change was approved, District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline was opposed.
He was concerned about setting a precedent to alter other contracts just because the successful bidder could come back and claim they had misread the project requirements. Cline said he felt the winning bidder — actually any bidder — had a responsibility to make sure they understood requirements of projects.
He also said the county staff making the recommendation on the award of a bid had an obligation to make sure all the specifications were covered in the bid.
