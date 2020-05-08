Residents, ages 16 to 21, need to apply by May 13 for the Gila County Youth Summer Jobs Program. The county originally had sought applications by May 5, but extended the deadline because of the unusual circumstances created by the COVID-19 stay home orders.
At the May 5 meeting of the Gila County Board Supervisors, District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, chair of the board, who has promoted the program since he was first elected said, “Youth project will work. It might be different than in the past, but it will work.”
He said the program especially needs Payson area young people to apply to the program.
This is the last week to apply for temporary jobs, taking place from June through July, sponsored by the board of supervisors.
This program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $12-per-hour, working for county government, the city of Globe — and towns of Payson, Hayden, Miami, Star Valley, Winkelman and Young.
Read more or download an application PDF from gilacountyaz.gov (from the main page you’ll need to follow navigation bar click links choosing: offices & departments, then ‘human resources’, then ‘employment opportunities’)
Questions? Call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov.
