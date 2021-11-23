Gila County will use Kimley-Horn & Associates to assist in the building of a bridge over Tonto Creek. The Arizona Department of Transportation is assisting Gila County with the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete the project.
During the construction phase, Kimley-Horns’ expertise will help if unforeseen issues arise between the original design and actual construction, according to the county. The firm will provide contract and subcontract administration during the construction, which includes preparing and submitting monthly post-design services and general coordination with Gila County and ADOT.
Steve Sanders, Gila County Public Works Department director, recommended at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates for the Tonto Creek bridge project in the amount of $175,013 to begin prior to construction.
The post-design services by Kimley-Horn will assist Gila County and ADOT. Kimley-Horn will engage a subcontractor, Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. for assistance and review of geotechnical-related submittals.
Public Works Department staff believes it is advisable to use Kimley-Horn for the post design and construction phase of the Tonto Creek bridge project as they have been working on this project since 2009. The contract amount will be paid for by the Gila County Transportation Excise Tax fund and is not an addition to the cost already approved by the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
As part of the presentation regarding the Tonto Creek bridge project, Tom Goodman, with the Public Works Department, shared a progress report with the supervisors. He said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently working on a biological opinion for the project. It was due in early November, but now USFWS is saying it will take two more weeks. Goodman said his department hopes to have it by this week or next.
The opinion is to include any environmental mitigation measures, but Public Works is not expecting any surprises.
Once the biological opinion is in hand, they will draw final plans up, along with specifications and a cost estimate by Kimley-Horn. Those documents will be part of the permit applications to be submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Highway Administration, and the Secretary of Transportation’s office.
Goodman said the permit process would take several months.
