The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved April 21 an amendment to its long-standing Intergovernmental Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services. The amendment allows Gila County to work with the Centers for Disease Control in a crisis to mobilize, surge and respond to public health emergencies occurring in Arizona. It allows the county to accept $226,242 of the CDC money allocated to Arizona to cover the period of March 5 through March 15, 2021. It can also cover certain pre-award costs dating back to Jan. 20.
The county and AZDHS have had an IGA since July 1, 2016.
The new funds allow the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department, Division of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, to implement strategies to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The strategies strengthen incident management, jurisdictional recovery, bio-surveillance, information management, countermeasures, mitigation and surge management.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of the county health department, said, “We will work to scale-up laboratory testing and data collection to enable identification and tracking of COVID-19 cases in the county. Gila County Public Health and Emergency Preparedness will develop a brief COVID-19 community intervention implementation plan that will address the following: slow the transmission of disease, minimize morbidity and mortality, and preserve healthcare, workforce, infrastructure functions, and minimize social and economic impacts.”
O’Driscoll said some money is being used for salaries to reduce overtime costs and development of the county’s COVID-19 website. Among the requirements for use of the CDC funds is to develop a plan for handling a second and possibly a third wave of illness.
He pointed out this is not part of the funding recently approved by Congress and signed by the President. The county has not received its share of that money. O’Driscoll said he would be coming back to the supervisors when those funds are available to the health department.
