The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved two different measures that will bring $565,169 to its Community Services Department for weatherizing the homes of low-income residents.
The first item approved was an agreement for $18,490 with the Arizona Department of Housing for the Southwest Gas Corporation Weatherization Assistance Program.
The second item approved was the award of a $546,679 contract for Weatherization Materials and Services to Advantage Home Performance, Inc. of Prescott.
In the past the county tried to award weatherization contracts to local businesses, but Malissa Buzan, director of community services, said the Arizona Department of Energy required bid requests be available throughout the state. She added, “It is such specialized construction most local contractors are not qualified to bid” and many have not kept up the required certifications.
The Gila County Community Services Weatherization Program is a government entity that operates and administers a weatherization program in Gila County. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program reduces energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes while ensuring their health and safety. The program prioritizes services to the elderly, people with disabilities, and families with children. The work includes computerized energy audits and advanced diagnostic equipment to determine the most cost-effective measures appropriate for each home. Typical measures may include installing insulation; sealing ducts; tuning and repairing heating and cooling systems; mitigating air infiltration; and reducing electric baseload consumption.
Buzan told the board, “Awarding a contract to Advantage Home Performance, Inc. to provide services, Gila County Community Services Department, Housing Services, will be able to reduce the fuel or electricity expenses for approved weatherization projects and be in compliance with Low-Income Housing Energy Assistant Program and Department of Energy requirements.”
The total contract amount shall not exceed $546,679 and of that amount, funds for services shall not exceed $14,990 of SWG funds; $151,856 of DOE funds; $42,990 of LIHEAP funds; and $336,843 of American Rescue Plan funds. Each contract shall be for a period of one year.
