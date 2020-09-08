Good memory and patience have helped the Gila County Department of Health and Emergency Management win a $140,000 grant.
Several years ago the department sought a grant from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, but was not approved.
Paula Horn, a member of the health department staff, reminded Director Michael O’Driscoll about the unsuccessful request and suggested applying again.
The money will help with the cost of remodeling the Payson NAPA building to serve as the county’s new health department office for Rim Country.
WIC is one of the many programs that the county health department administers. WIC is a federally funded health and nutrition program for women, infants, and children.
It helps families by providing checks to buy healthy supplemental foods, nutrition education, and finding health care and other community services. Participants must meet income guidelines and be pregnant women, new mothers, infants or children under age 5.
As well as providing nutrition and health education and breastfeeding support, WIC supplies:
• Infant formula and foods
• Milk, cheese and eggs
• Cereal, juice and peanut butter
It now also allows participants to buy:
• Fresh, frozen and canned fruit and veggies
• Whole grain bread, tortillas and rice
• Canned beans and fish
• Soy milk, goat milk and tofu
The remodel of the NAPA building is nearly complete.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted the grant at its Sept. 1 meeting.
It also accepted another award of funds to the health department. The department received approximately $47,000 to continue its Smoke-Free Arizona work, investigating complaints about tobacco and other efforts to limit its use.
In other business the supervisors approved a request to begin the process to give a portion of Pine Creek Canyon Road a county primitive road status, which will allow county road crews to plow snow and handle flooding problems.
