The Gila County Health Department is getting $172,350 from the state for the ongoing fight against the opioid epidemic.
Since 2015 the health department has received varying amounts of money for this task, from $95,517 in 2015 to $147,350 in 2021.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at its Feb. 1 meeting, approved an amendment to its contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services for the grant funds for 2022.
The money is to enhance the capacity to address the opioid epidemic through the implementation of prevention-based strategies that will lessen the overall impact and burden of opioid misuse across the community and expand local links to care to improve access to prevention-based and Opioid Use Disorder treatment services across the state.
The over-prescribing of opioids was the initial focus of the program. An opioid prescription tracking system was successfully implemented, so doctors and other prescribers could track the number made and to whom they were given. This effort put a dent in “pill shopping,” for which Arizona was highly ranked, with the implementation of the tracking system, the state has since ranked 28th.
“At the time (2015), no Gila County doctors were using the tracking system, now all of them are,” said Michael O’Driscoll, director of the health department.
He said as prescription control of opioids has become tighter and more expensive, the problem now is the flood of fentanyl coming into the state.
“In 2019, synthetic opioids were involved in more than 36,000 deaths in the U.S., which is about 73% of all opioid-involved deaths that year. Most of these fentanyl deaths were due to illicitly-made fentanyl, which is found in counterfeit pills and being mixed into other drugs such as heroin. Other street drugs (such as methamphetamines) may be laced with fentanyl without the user’s knowledge, adding to the risk of overdose. In Arizona, the presence of fentanyl in overdoses significantly increased from 9% in 2017 to 50% in 2021,” O’Driscoll said in the written material he provided the supervisors.
He said deaths from drug overdoses have risen steadily over the past two decades and have become the leading cause of injury death in the United States. The latest numbers from the CDC show a reported 92,452 overdose deaths for the year 2020, up 30% from the 71,130 deaths in 2019. Of those 2020 deaths, opioids were involved in 69,031 deaths, which accounts for 75% of all drug overdose deaths.
In addition to the human cost, the financial burden of opioid misuse is enormous, O’Driscoll said. In 2019, there were 56,623 hospital visits related to opioids in Arizona, at an average cost of $11,942 per visit. This equals about $676 million in health care costs due to opioids.
Prescription and illicit opioids, like fentanyl, are addictive and responsible for an increasing number of deaths in Arizona. This rise reflects a growing problem across the nation and overdose deaths are the leading cause of preventable injury death.
