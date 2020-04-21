While taking precautions to protect both staff and the public from COVID-19, offices and departments of Gila County Government remain open – with limitations.
The County Board of Supervisors continues to meet, albeit at a distance – to oversee and guide public safety, community action, and review performance of departments.
April is National County Government Month. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors meeting was broadcast on YouTube, the county’s new initiative to increase public access to monthly meetings, while keeping viewers safe at home.
Agenda items included Sheriff Adam Shepherd's annual report – followed by a range of grant applications the sheriff’s administrative team has prepared to secure funding from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for speed enforcement ($61,085) DUI/Impaired driving enforcement ($56,283); and $900,533 for drug, gang and violent crime control – funds provided by Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
Also on the agenda:
Community Action Program Director Malissa Buzan was scheduled to ask the Supervisors’ approval to accept $100,000 of Arizona Housing Trust Fund support to be distributed locally, helping Gila County renters avoid eviction. She was also on the agenda, with an update about state funding that’s helping Gila County coordinate regional efforts directed at ending homelessness.
Public Works Director Steve Sanders had many items for consideration, ranging from county maintenance of a stretch of road in Young to accepting drainage easements; reviewing qualifications for a contractor to provide asphalt maintenance and repair; and future oversight of a Forest Service road east of Young.
Among the final items was discussion of an intergovernmental agreement with Payson for storm drainage design and construction; plus monthly reports of activity from the Clerk of the Superior Court's Office, Payson and Globe Regional Constable's Offices; the County Recorder's Office – and both Globe and Payson Regional Justice of the Peace Offices.
County Government Month - The Board of Supervisors and dedicated staff take care of business all year in Gila County.
