Gila County is getting $100,000 of State Housing Trust Fund Rental/Eviction Prevention Program Funds. The Gila County Community Services Department will use the money to assist eligible county residents with eviction prevention rent.
Malissa Buzan, director of the Gila County Community Services Department Community Action Program, asked the board of supervisors to approve an agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing at its April 7 meeting.
The money is available to individuals and families that can document their current financial hardship is due to COVID-19 and have a total household income at/or below 100% of the area median income (AMI) during the month for which they are seeking help.
Buzan told the board 13 households have already contacted her office about eviction prevention rent.
Households are required to pay 30% of their gross household income for the month directly to their landlord/property owner, with the program paying the remaining balance up to $2,000 directly to the property owner.
The community services department CAP will screen and evaluate households for financial assistance based on documentation that COVID-19 has had an economic impact resulting in an inability to pay rent, leading to possible eviction. CAP will screen and evaluate applications for financial assistance and approve eligible households with assistance up to $2,000 per month.
CAP’s Dorine Prine in the CAP Payson office is the contact for the program. Her number is 928-474-7193.
