Gila County has job openings paying from $13.46 per hour up to $77,713 per year. They range from part-time health care workers to the health services program manager for Health & Emergency Management.
There are also jobs with the community development department, public works and the sheriff’s office
Community Development Department
• Environmental Health Specialist for Community Development in Payson: $42,362 to $57,189
• Plans Examiner for Community Development in Payson: $46,482 to $62,750
Health and Emergency Management Department
• Part-time Community Health Specialist for Health & Emergency Management in Payson: $13.46 to $18.50 per hour
• Contract RN for Flu Shots: $35 to $45 per hour and up to 15 hours a week working in Globe and/or Payson; email Paula Horn for details, phorn@gilacountyaz.gov
• Health Services Program Manager for Health & Emergency Management in Globe: $57,565 to $77,713
Public Works
• Construction Project Manager for Public Works Engineering in Payson: $53,808 to $72,641
• Road Maintenance and Equipment Operators for Tonto Basin, Globe, Star Valley and Young: $30,563 to $42,024
• Buckhead Mesa Recycling & Landfill Equipment Operator Senior in Payson: $33,375 to $45,891
Sheriff’s Office
• 911 Dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Office: $34,877 to $47,956
• Part-time Inmate Counselor: $22.35 to $30.17 per hour
• Nurse at the Globe Jail: $51,246 to $69,182
• Detention Officer: $34,877 to $47,956
• Deputy Sheriff: $48,806 to $65,888
Superior Court
• CASA Coordinator for Superior Court in Payson: $46,482 to $62,750
Apply online and read job descriptions and more detail on the following, plus a dozen more opportunities, at https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/.../employment_opportunities.
