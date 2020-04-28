In a whirlwind 90-minute meeting Thursday, county health officials answered questions and concerns in the first virtual chamber of commerce meeting.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce arranged the virtual chamber luncheon with the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management.
“We have received quite a few inquiries as to how Gila County handles the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maia Crespin, executive director of the Rim chamber.
The virtual meeting, through Zoom Video Communications, offered a chance to ask questions and learn from the experts. At one point more than 70 people were accessing the meeting.
Representing the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management were its director, Michael O’Driscoll; Josh Beck, the division’s manager of emergency management, public health emergency preparedness, epidemiology and communicable disease; and several others. Also taking part from the county was District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin, who represents most of northern Gila County.
Crespin, serving as a moderator, asked O’Driscoll and Beck about the health division’s primary tasks with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beck said first it’s the division’s job to make sure anyone who visits a Gila County hospital gets the best care and that requires keeping the disease numbers low enough to keep the hospitals below capacity. Additionally, the division is maintaining numerous social media platforms to provide the public with the most current information available on COVID-19 in Gila County. Information is on the county’s website, gilacountyaz.gov; on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem/; on the readygila.com site; and on Twitter and Instagram.
Crespin asked what other entities are the county working with regarding the outbreak. Beck said health division staff work with the Arizona Department of Health Services daily, along with neighboring Maricopa and Pinal counties; both hospitals, Banner Payson Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center; and Payson Fire Chief David Staub is coordinating emergency preparedness and response for northern Gila County.
When asked by Crespin if Gila County is responsible for the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by hospitals, Beck said normally it is up to the hospitals to get their own PPE, but with all the shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak, the county has helped secure the needed protection items for hospitals and first responders. He said the county recently ordered 10,000 N95 masks.
Beck was asked if they recommend PPE for businesses when it’s time to reopen. He said the county and state is not past the peak of the outbreak yet, but he believes the availability of PPE will catch up to the demand. In the meantime, business owners should work with the county, state, and the federal Drug Administration to learn what kind of protection they recommend when things open.
At the 10 a.m. meeting Thursday, April 23, Beck reported Gila County had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are five cases in Payson, two of which have recovered; five in the Globe area; and one in Hayden. Only one person was hospitalized and they have been released. He said 475 tests have been administered and 464 of those had negative results.
He was asked if any of the cases have been in the county’s long-term care facilities. Beck said they have found no cases in the four facilities in Gila County, but the health division is working to test everyone in the nursing homes and it also will have a supply of PPE for all of them in about three weeks.
Crespin asked about invalid COVID-19 tests that are being used in some places and how residents could avoid them. “Doctors who want valid tests can go through the health department or state licensing,” Beck said. He added calls to the county’s help line could help sort out which tests are valid. The number is 928-402-8888.
Returning to discussing when non-essential businesses can reopen, Beck said he thinks the federal guidelines would create the framework. Those guidelines start with requirements showing a drop in both influenza-like and COVID-19-like illnesses for a continuous 14-day period; a 14-day decline in actual COVID-19 cases or a drop in the percentage of positive tests compared to the overall number of tests administered; and hospitals must be able to treat all patients without crisis care and have a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers, including emerging antibody testing.
Once these requirements are met the federal government is recommending a three-phase reopening of businesses. (For full recommendations, see whitehouse.gov/openingamerica).
Other questions during the Zoom chat. Beck provided answer.
• Will restrictions cause a delay in opening the Payson Farmers Market on May 23? Beck said farmers markets are in the same category as grocery stores and considered essential, so it can open, but social distancing practices and hygiene measures should be strictly followed.
• If you’ve had coronavirus, can you get it again? That remains undefined for now, but with other strains of coronavirus you usually have a year or so of immunity, so based on that you shouldn’t be able to get it again.
• Should Payson’s Community Health and Care Fair continue in November as planned? Wait and see. We could have a second wave of COVID-19 by then, plus that’s also flu season. We are learning more about COVID-19 all the time, so better guidelines should be in place by then. But no one knows what that second wave will look like.
• How is it decided when someone has recovered from COVID-19? The CDC definition is no fever for three days; improvement of all other symptoms; it has been at least seven days since symptoms began; and two negative tests in a 24-hour period.
• When will the state and county see a peak in hospitalizations? The most recent projections have us peaking between June 1 and June 15, but the weather could have a big impact on that. A recent study shows that those COVID-19 patients with the underlying health conditions of diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure require most hospitalizations. Because of that, the federal guidelines recommend people with those conditions continue to isolate.
• Will the Walgreens here get drive-thru testing? For now the only Walgreens drive-thru testing is in Maricopa and Pima counties.
• How long is it taking to get test results? On average it is three to four days, but it can take up to 10 days. There is no rapid testing available in Gila County, however Banner Payson Medical Center works with Sonora Quest labs and can get results in six to eight hours. Testing is still limited to those showing the most severe symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
• When businesses reopen, will masks be mandatory? Beck said he did not think masks would be mandatory, but next fall with the flu season and the probable second wave of COVID-19, more people will be wearing them.
Another county and chamber virtual meeting was discussed for next week covering what the other county departments are doing to protect residents and staff. No details were available at press time.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!