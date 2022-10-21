The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Gila County and Arizona Community Action Association at its Oct. 18 meeting. This set in motion a collaborative partnership for dental health in Gila County. It will bring $128,400 into the county between Aug. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

Malissa Buzan, director of Gila County Community Services, said the county’s needs assessment showed that the No. 2 request from the community was dental services (the first was for affordable housing).

