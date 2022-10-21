The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Gila County and Arizona Community Action Association at its Oct. 18 meeting. This set in motion a collaborative partnership for dental health in Gila County. It will bring $128,400 into the county between Aug. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
Malissa Buzan, director of Gila County Community Services, said the county’s needs assessment showed that the No. 2 request from the community was dental services (the first was for affordable housing).
The funds will help create a collaborative partnership with Community Services, the Gila County Health Department and the public libraries to address how dental health impacts the health of families in Gila County. Additionally, the money will help create and communicate a referral pathway between the Gila County Health Department, public libraries, and the Gila County Community Services Department to prioritize families and children with dental-related issues.
The Gila County Community Services Department, public libraries, and Gila County Health Department will collaborate to bring dental resources to the families and children of Gila County.
Working through the schools, the health department already has taken the first steps to improve the dental health of students throughout the county. The new funds will help expand that to the families of area students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!