COVID-19 has impacted individuals, businesses, services and more. One service that was forced to shut down in Payson was the Gila Employment and Special Training, offered through the county, to provide a day care facility and training for individuals with developmental disabilities.
That work is transferring to An Ark in the Storm, Inc., which will use the same facility as did the county at 501 S. McLane Road, Payson, a property belonging to the Payson Unified School District.
According to its website, An Ark in the Storm is a nonprofit committed to optimizing donations to fund speech, occupational, physical therapies and applied behavior analysis services, as well as bio-medical interventions, for those with special needs who have little to no outside financial supports.
“It is really one of the best in the state,” said Malissa Buzan, director of the Gila County Community Service Office, who brought the issue to the board of supervisors.
The supervisors agreed to help An Ark in the Storm provide for a special needs adult day care and training program in Payson. She came to the board of supervisors’ Feb. 1 meeting, with a request to donate or sell for $1, items previously used by G.E.S.T. in Payson.
The request was made by Joni M. Stricker, president/CEO of An Ark in the Storm, based in Mesa. She is formerly from Payson, Buzan said.
Stricker requested the county donate or sell for $1 to An Ark in the Storm: 1 entry table; 1 small table; 5 tables; 2 desks; 4 computer chairs; computer, keyboard, monitor, tower printer; laptop; 3 filing cabinets; 1 bookshelf; 1 wood filing cabinet; small computer desk; flat screen TV; Wii play; ping-pong table; refrigerator; 1 black chair; 5 dark blue chairs; 11 light blue chairs; 12 white chairs; 1 small cabinet; and 1 barbecue grill.
Additionally, Stricker requested the county sell for $1, the vehicles used by the G.E.S.T. program in Payson: a 2006 Ford E150 Super Duty PassengerXL Van 3D; a 2008 Ford Econoline Van; 2012 Ford Van/Lift.
Buzan said the equipment and vehicles were not purchased with county general fund money, but from restricted funds that had to be used specifically for the G.E.S.T. program.
She said the clients the county served with G.E.S.T. in Payson are not likely to have difficulty with the transition to a new provider. Much of what will be offered once the facility opens is similar to what the county provided: socialization, home and life skills training, day trips and more. They will even be reunited with two of the program’s employees. Three county workers had to be let go when the program closed in December. One found a place elsewhere with the county, but the other two did not. They will join the staff of An Ark in the Storm.
“While we had to close our operation, we still want to help this special population, the community and our employees,” Buzan said.
The facility will not open until licensing is complete, which Buzan expects to place in the near future, but did not have an exact date.
