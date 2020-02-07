The Gila County Board of Supervisors honored 69 employees at its Feb. 4 meeting who have given the county five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.
With so many recipients, they held ceremonies in both Payson and Globe.
Honored in Payson by District One Supervisor Tommie Martin, Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and County Manager James Menlove, in attendance were:
Five years: Todd Baty and Heather Lutye in the county attorney’s office; Lowell Brown, James Cross, Brian Dirks, Cole LaBonte, Dwight Payne and Travis Todd with the GCSO; Robert Johnson, Kyle Scott and Justin Simpson with public works; Diana Moore, assessor’s office; Jerry Moore, facilities and land management department; and Jessica Palmer, health department.
10 years: Robert Chagolla, Victoria Garcia and Wade Haynie, GCSO; Patrice Etter and Megan Miller, clerk of the Superior Court’s office; Mark Gann and Earl Laforge, public works; and Debra Gildersleeve, probation office.
15 years: Kristine Feezor and David Hornung, GCSO.
20 years: Darde deRoulhac, public works and Violeta Worthey, GCSO.
25 years: Leona Bowman, community services.
30 years: Daniel Savage, public works.
