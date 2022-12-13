Gila County plans to request qualifications from individuals or firms to help it improve its success in getting federal grants.

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved advertising for a request for qualifications from a federal grants consultant/firm to help identify grant opportunities, grant management, and financial grant compliance and reporting services.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.