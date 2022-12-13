Gila County plans to request qualifications from individuals or firms to help it improve its success in getting federal grants.
At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved advertising for a request for qualifications from a federal grants consultant/firm to help identify grant opportunities, grant management, and financial grant compliance and reporting services.
The specialist is needed due to the large number of federal grants now available through a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure. The legislation includes around $550 billion in new federal investment in roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet and more.
Through the request for qualifications, the county seeks professional services from firms with expertise in the planning, project execution, financial oversight, reporting, and administration of federal grant opportunities and awards, as well as compliance with funding authority requirements.
With the additional federal funding available, county staff advised the BOS, it is necessary to engage additional resources to determine which grant to apply for and provide the required oversight and administration once the county receives the funds.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey asked about the cost to the county for a consultant. County manager James Menlove said the consultant’s fees are generally paid as part of the grant.
The scope of work includes, but is not limited to:
• Consult with county leadership to identify projects where grant funding is available.
• Data gathering and grant application preparation and submittal.
• Review contracts and purchasing documentation to ensure cost recovery and compliance of expenditures using federal funds.
• Regulatory compliance expertise.
• Interpret federal guidance and establish and/or verify project eligibility under grant funding guidelines.
• Establish procedures for verification of eligibility for award and expenditure of grant funds.
• Work with finance department staff to establish proper accounting and reporting internal control mechanisms to record, track, and disburse funds according to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
• Identify other funding opportunities that can be leveraged with identified projects.
• Provide oversight and guidance to guarantee compliance, including performing internal control risk assessments as required.
• Provide assistance and oversight to the county to facilitate and ensure appropriate progress on agreed-upon project timelines and deliverables.
• Provide the county with grant funding schedule of expenditures of federal awards and grant close-out services to ensure expenditures are properly reported and grant is properly closed out.
• Prepare and review documentation and reports for completeness to ensure eligible work and costs are captured for audit.
• Provide regular status reports, including reporting on financial performance and project completion. Prepare periodic grant funding compliance reports as required by grant guidance.
County staff has established the following tentative schedule for the process:
Submission of qualifications are due by 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Shortlist finalized on Jan. 18, 2023.
Interviews of shortlist candidates held the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
