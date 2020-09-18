Rim Country area contractors are invited to meet Gila County’s Chief Building Official Randy Pluimer at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 at an informal lunch hour forum at the Gila County office building, 608 E. Highway 260, between Fargo’s and Majestic Mountain Inn.
Participants will learn about zoning, have a chance to ask questions, and hear how plan reviews have been streamlined for efficiency, slashing turn-a-round times for applicants.
Topics include: measuring height and stories, zoning variances, changes in the field, and new codes.
Organizers request a phone call or email RSVP, to have a count beforehand and arrange lunch for participants. A light lunch follows Pluimer’s program.
Read more about building safety, floodplains, planning and zoning, wastewater — and even “The code of the West” at gilacountyaz.gov; to RSVP or ask about the meeting, call Pluimer at 928-474-9276 or email rpluimer@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!