The Gila County Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of becoming a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” at a work session March 31, but came to no decision.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, part of the Bill of Rights states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
A Second Amendment sanctuary, also known as a gun sanctuary, refers to states, counties, or localities in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived to violate the Second Amendment, such as universal background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans, red flag laws, etc.
Woody Cline, supervisor for District 3 and chair of the BOS, requested the discussion.
“It would be beneficial for the Board of Supervisors to receive information regarding the potential impact and benefit to our citizens, if any, regarding the adoption of a resolution declaring Gila County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” he stated in the memo accompanying the agenda item. “I’ve watched other counties around us declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. And we’ve had about 45 people contact us about this since it was posted and only four were against it.”
The Arizona counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries are Apache, La Paz, Mohave, Maricopa, Pinal and Yavapai.
Cline asked both Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and Jeff Dalton, with the Gila County Attorney’s Office, to take part in the discussion.
Shepherd said he has researched the issue for a while and there are two primary concerns among residents:
• Gun laws violate the Fourteenth Amendment — No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. — The specific issue is depriving any person of property without due process of law.
• Law enforcement’s role in civil matters — this role is very limited and any enforcement is by order of the court.
“The concern with due process is that gun laws can deprive an individual of their firearms without court action. (The perception is) gun laws say you’re guilty until proven innocent,” Shepherd said.
Cline said in talking to people in other counties there is also a concern that making a county a Second Amendment sanctuary gives people a false sense of security.
Shepherd responded that the state has lots of enforcement entities. “What you do will only apply to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.”
Dalton said there is a belief that the Second Amendment sanctuary status is a reaction to the Sanctuary City movement to protect undocumented persons in opposition to federal law. The Second Amendment Sanctuary Declaration is not in opposition to federal law, he said.
“We, all elected officials, take an oath to uphold the Constitution, so we already support the Second Amendment,” Cline said. “What about the rest of the Constitution?”
Dalton said the county supports the Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution. Making Gila County a Second Amendment sanctuary doesn’t have any legal weight or change any laws.
Cline said he would like to look at the issue again in an upcoming meeting.
The county invites comments or questions from residents. Email them to msheppard@gilacountyaz.gov.
