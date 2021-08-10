Gila County has agreed to lease the Payson Unified School District space at 501 S. McLane Road for $1,000 per month.
The space is to be used by the Gila Employment and Special Training (GEST) Program.
GEST, originally called The Demonstration Project, began in 1975 and was founded on the principle of acceptance.
“Establishing community acceptance of individuals with disabilities is and always will be the program’s priority.”
In 1996, the program name was changed to Gila Employment and Special Training.
The goal is to provide daily living skills and employment support to all GEST clients.
The Community Services Department currently leases the building from the PUSD to provide space for the GEST Program. The new lease, approved at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, formalizes the continued use of the leased building at 501 S. McLane.
