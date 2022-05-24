Online auctions of properties for unpaid taxes have proved profitable for Gila County.
Arizona Revised Statutes outline the procedures once the county treasurer deeds properties to the state of Arizona in care of the board of supervisors. These properties are those on which the owners did not pay property taxes for seven consecutive years.
The Board of Supervisors held its first online auction for properties that were deeded in 2020 by the Treasurer to the State of Arizona in care of the Board of Supervisors on July 6, 2021. The auction collected $69,799. This resulted in a net profit of $48,061 over the lien amount.
Due to the success of that auction, it was decided to continue selling state tax-deeded properties through public surplus.
A second online auction was held for 25 properties from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022. Of the 25 properties listed for sale, 18 were sold. The properties are from around the county.
The total lien amount on the 25 properties was $49,535.97. The Public Surplus Auction collected $215,728.08 was for the sale of 18 properties, which is $166,192.11 over the lien amount.
So in the two years the county has held the online auctions for properties with unpaid taxes, it has made $214,253. The properties sold also returned to the tax rolls, generating additional revenue for the county.
