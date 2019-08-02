Three of the county’s facility projects have made substantial progress in recent months.
The Gila County Facilities Management Team reported on that progress at a July 30 work session of the board of supervisors.
Globe
It has nearly completed changing over the old juvenile detention facility in Globe to serve as administrative offices and evidence storage for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Hickman, interim director of the facilities team, told the BOS it took about four-and-a-half months to remodel the detention center into offices and secure evidence storage space. The work was completed July 1, save for the special locks, and is under budget at this point. The project was estimated to cost $49,500 and $48,809.73 was spent.
One of the major aspects was removing and modifying all the plumbing, which was installed to accommodate a group of juveniles. Hickman said the toilets are very specialized and cost $4,000 each. For now they are being stored, but most likely will be sold as there is little chance the county will have to use the structure for juvenile detention, according to Steven Lessard with Gila County Probation.
Hickman said another big job associated with the remodel was painting the place. It took 95 gallons of wall paint and 28 gallons of trim paint. In addition to the plumbing and painting, the team did the interior demolition and electrical modifications.
Payson
Work has started on the new facility for the county probation department in Payson. It will move from the offices it occupies in the court complex to a building on West Cedar Lane. The plan is to have the building ready for the move by Sept. 1, Hickman said. The county has budgeted $160,000 for the work. Qualified individuals are handling some of the demolition and “grunt” work as part of the community service the justice system ordered them to serve, Lessard said. He told the BOS about 300 hours of community service was used in the demolition work at the West Cedar Lane building. He said more would be used where possible. Supervisor Tim Humphrey expressed concern about who would be responsible for worker’s compensation should anyone doing community service on the project be injured. Lessard said the community service workers are covered by the state, so it would take care of worker’s compensation.
Hickman said the facilities team has encountered a couple of glitches in the project, discovering it was not built according to the approved plans on record. Asbestos was discovered, which had to be removed by specialists. There were so many plumbing issues to address that the team decided the most economical way to handle it was to cap everything in the floors and walls and put the lines in the attic. Also some supports for the roof of an addition to the building were not appropriate, so those had to be changed out.
The third project is converting the NAPA building at 110 W. Main St. into space for the Gila County Health and Emergency Services office.
The team has inspected the space and discovered a few issues that need to be dealt with before any major remodeling can take place. One of the issues is with floor supports. They discovered some of the floor is held up with some thick planks of wood and concrete blocks. These will be replaced with the complete overhaul of the floor using a slurry base covered by a four-inch concrete slab. At the same time exterior ADA modifications will be added to the building. Another issue was discovered with the roof joists. These will be corrected and a suspended ceiling installed.
Hickman told the BOS the actual work on the building should start in September, completion is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
He told the board his team is going after every asset they can find to keep everything as close to budget and on time as possible.
To help with some of the costs associated with remodeling the NAPA building, the Gila County Health and Emergency Services Department has won a $15,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services to develop a detailed construction plan and budget.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!