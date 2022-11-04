The Gila County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 1 meeting, agreed to pay Kimley-Horn $70,500 to conduct Arizona State Land Department environmental due diligence for two parcels of land, a total of 280 acres, adjacent to the fairgrounds in Globe that Gila County is interested in purchasing.
According to Mary Springer, the county’s finance director, a $2,000 payment has already been made to start the process for acquisition.
Arizona State Land Department holds title to several parcels of vacant land adjacent to the Gila County Fairgrounds. Gila County is interested in purchasing the two parcels for future use and development.
In order for the two parcels to be offered for purchase, environmental studies must be conducted and paid for by the interested party. Once the studies are completed and reviewed by the state, it will have an appraisal performed and then offer the properties at public auction with a starting bid of the appraisal.
If the county is the successful bidder, the studies paid for by the county will be considered a cost of acquisition. If the county is not the successful bidder, then the successful bidder will be required to reimburse the county for the cost of the environmental assessments.
Acquisition of the property would provide land that the county would be able to develop for future uses.
