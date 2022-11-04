parcel map
From Gila County

The Gila County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 1 meeting, agreed to pay Kimley-Horn $70,500 to conduct Arizona State Land Department environmental due diligence for two parcels of land, a total of 280 acres, adjacent to the fairgrounds in Globe that Gila County is interested in purchasing.

According to Mary Springer, the county’s finance director, a $2,000 payment has already been made to start the process for acquisition.

