Do you have a teen looking for a summer job?
Resident, ages 16 to 21, need to apply by May 6 for the Gila County Youth Summer Jobs Program.
Past participants held a variety of jobs. One worked as a lifeguard at Hostetler Pool in Miami, another interned with the City of Globe’s economic development director — while still others learned job skills at Gila County Public Works and with the Health & Emergency Management Department.
The temporary jobs run June through July and are sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
The program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $12 per hour. The program provides an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors and young adults to explore local career avenues, gain skills and build a network.
Read more or download an application from gilacountyaz.gov (from the main page you’ll need to follow navigation bar click links choosing: offices & departments, then “human resources,” then “employment opportunities”).
Full-time and part-time work will start June 10. Are you skilled with office programs such as MS-word, Excel and PowerPoint? List your software skills on the application. Summer jobs include air-conditioned indoor clerical positions for data entry, filing, mail processing, faxing, and copying; front office reception, and other general administrative and clerical support. Do family and friends love the creative short videos that you film, edit and post online? List that skill, too, there just might be a summer job that includes work as a social media intern. In fact, a short video about last year’s summer job cadre was edited and posted by one of them and you can view the short clip on YouTube (search using keywords “Gila County Summer Youth Employment 2019”).
Last year’s hires included groundskeepers to rake, prune, pull weeds and pickup trash — using tools, pruning saws, hedge and brush trimmers. Summer youth employees should be ready to help with special projects, possibly attend staff meetings.
Call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources 928-402-4253 or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov.
