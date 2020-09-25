October will see three county offices moving to make way for the demolition necessary for the new county complex in Payson.
The northern Gila County office of the Health and Emergency Management Department is scheduled to move into the remodeled building formerly occupied by NAPA at 110 W. Main St.
The Community Services Community Action Program (CAP) and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Program offices are going to the Twin Pines Plaza, 512 S. Beeline Highway, in late October.
Before the move, the Gila County Board of Supervisors was asked to approve a lease agreement Sept. 15 with Twin Pines, LLC. The lease runs from Sept. 15, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2022 and is for $2,663 per month.
Presenting the lease agreement to the BOS, finance director Mary Springer said, “Staff researched rental properties that were accessible for clients and the Twin Pines Plaza provided the best temporary location for CAP and Cooperative Extension.”
“This is turnkey space that is clean and comfortable. It is much nicer than other places we looked at that wanted more rent,” said James Menlove, county manager.
The lease agreement was approved unanimously.
The Route 87 Community Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane, one of the earliest county building projects to be completed was dedicated on Feb. 28, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak closed in mid-March. It was part of a project to remodel offices at 112 W. Cedar Lane to accommodate the county probation department. It remains closed at this time and is not expected to reopen until a vaccine is available, according to Steven Lessard, director of probation.
