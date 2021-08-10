Every 10 years, the United States undertakes the census. Following it, redistricting ensures a fair distribution of the population in voting districts.
Because of COVID-19, the final census results were delayed, and that pushed back the deadline for the board to divide the county into three districts and define the boundaries and limits of each district to make the division equal or with not more than 10% difference in population.
However, because the release of the census data was delayed, the Arizona Legislature approved extending the deadline to July 1, 2022.
The board is now in the process of establishing redistricting advisory committee members.
The supervisors adopted a resolution to establish guidelines for the selection of the Gila County Redistricting Advisory Committee Tuesday, Aug. 3. The guidelines were adopted to support an unbiased redistricting, assist the BOS in a fair selection process of Redistricting Advisory Committee members, and to provide a better understanding of the role of committee members, according to information from the county.
Citizens interested in being considered as Redistricting Advisory Committee members must address a letter to their county supervisor that includes information as to why they wish to be considered for the committee; what qualifies them to serve on the committee; what expertise they bring to the committee; and any additional personal information they would like the BOS to consider in the selection process. Additionally, they must complete an Interest and Self-Disclosure Form. Interested citizens can get further information from Steve Christensen, Supervisor District 1, 928-474-7100; Tim R. Humphrey, Supervisor District 2, 928-402-8753; Woody Cline, Supervisor District 3, 928-402-8511. If you have an interest in a specific board, commission or committee or need further information about this process, please contact the Clerk of the Board’s Department, 928-402-8757.
Citizens must complete their submissions for consideration no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3. The Board of Supervisors plans to announce the committee members at the Board of Supervisors meeting to be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21.
