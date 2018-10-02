Gila County’s Community Development Department has offices in Payson and Globe; with three pages yet to turn on the calendar, staff are reporting a busy year. A few numbers are particularly telling: the Payson staff has already issued 570 building permits (compared with 687 during all of 2017), handled 68 zoning cases (there were 67 the prior year) and investigated 233 zoning violations, notably up from 202 in 2017.
Senior Planner Michelle Dahlke has spent the past 20 years navigating the intricacies of planning and zoning from Paradise Valley, Mesa and Maricopa County — and now Payson; she explains zoning is essential to ensure continued public health, safety and general welfare of the community; to promote sustainable development, ensure compatible land uses and protect natural resources.
“We have 11 employees in the Payson office and three in our Globe office who handle matters related to zoning, building plan review, code enforcement, building permitting and inspections, and wastewater and water well review and inspections. The great thing about the Community Development Department is that we all work together toward the common goal of serving our community,” said Dahlke.
Primary customers: county residents, business owners
Zoning ordinances apply to all property located within county jurisdiction; the same regulations apply whether you live in Rim Country communities or southern Gila County — with just one area in Young that is currently exempt. Multiple zoning designations are listed in the zoning ordinance; each designation has its own list of permitted uses and related development regulations — ranging from how far a building can be set back from a street or property line, to building height; percentage of your lot that can be occupied by buildings, and the number of dwelling units that can be on a property.
Business owners and residents are the primary customers of Dahlke and other staff; anyone who wants to better understand county processes and regulations is welcome to visit their office for information or documents; explanation of processes and procedures for interpreting zoning and building code regulations.
“Anyone with questions about our zoning ordinance can review the zoning ordinance on their own or contact our department for an interpretation of regulations. Customers visit our office to ask questions in person at the front counter about exactly what is or isn’t allowed; we also answer those questions by phone or email — and through our recently initiated pre-application meeting process. This process is a resource for anyone who is thinking about applying for a variance, rezoning, development plan, subdivision or use permit. The goal is to learn from the customer what they want to accomplish and to help determine the best means to do that. Part of this process is to alert the customer of any potential issues they might face at the front end rather than after money and time has been spent on a project,” she added.
Dahlke’s typical day brings review of use permits, variances, rezoning, subdivision plats and development plans. Some don’t require a public hearing, and Dahlke is authorized to approve or deny them. More complex projects and developments go before the County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Adjustments or Board of Supervisors; with these Dahlke studies the proposal and provides a written recommendation for commission or board consideration at the hearing.
Build a fence, deck, shed within the setback?
Erect a building, fence or structure within the required building setback? Engage in an activity that is not permitted within a particular zoning district? Violations such as these can often be resolved by working with the property owner to bring the property into compliance with the zoning ordinance. Dahlke can provide necessary application forms to apply for a variance or a use permit in these situations. More complicated zoning violations that prove difficult to resolve proceed through a hearing officer’s arbitration.
With a degree in political science from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree from Arizona State University in environmental planning with an emphasis in urban and regional development, Dahlke spent the first decade of her career in planning jurisdictions around the Valley, then another 10 years in the private sector as a zoning consultant for several zoning and real estate law firms; municipal and county planning departments — and on her own as a planning and zoning consultant.
“I began work for Gila County this summer, and also celebrated my 20th anniversary as a planner. I love my job with Gila County; yes, it can be challenging and stressful — but it is more often enjoyable and rewarding.
“I love helping people understand our regulations and to help navigate them through our various processes.
“One of my favorite things is to see a property owner’s idea or dream come to fruition, such as starting a new business or improving their property in some way that makes it more enjoyable for them.
“It helps that I work with wonderful people who work hard every day to provide our customers with the best possible service.”
Dahlke invites questions or comments by phone at 928-402-8512, or email mdahlke@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!