Gila County plans multiple improvements to Rim Country roads over the next five years.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard about the Public Works Department’s 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan at a May 12 work session.
The department’s presentation covered not only roads, but also the replacement plan for the county’s fleet of vehicles, flood plain projects and those for recycling and the landfill management.
The road projects have the most immediate impact on residents and businesses.
Rim Country roads that are slated for improvements include Gibson Ranch Road; Gisela Road; Mescalero and Caballero roads in Mesa del Caballo; Deer Creek Village; Old State Route 188 in Punkin Center; Walnut Springs subdivision in Tonto Basin; the Cemetery Road in Pine; Cline Boulevard and Ewing Trail in Tonto Basin; the Control Road; Houston Mesa Road and chip sealing the roads on the north and south sides of State Route 87 and the roads in Strawberry on the north and south sides of Fossil Creek Road.
The Colcord Road project removes and replaces the existing bridge at Gordon Canyon along Colcord Road. The project is scheduled to start in August and be completed by December. The project design started in September 2017 and was completed in December 2019, the design, by the Arizona Department of Transportation and Kimley Horn, cost $387,545. The money came from federal funds and Gila County’s Transportation Excise Tax. The Haydon Building Corporation of Phoenix has the contract for construction, which will cost $932,407. The money is from federal funds and Gila County’s Transportation Excise Tax.
The Rim Trail Bridge project removes and replaces the existing bridge spanning the East Verde River along Bridge Road. Property use agreements have been acquired and design efforts are taking place and should be completed by the summer. Construction should start in spring 2021 and be completed by summer 2021. Kimley Horn is doing the design, which costs $188,475 of Gila County Transportation Excise Tax funds. The construction, by a contractor yet to be selected, is $250,000, which is also coming from transportation excise tax funds.
Select portions of Gibson Ranch Road that are failing need reconstruction. The work includes patching of the existing roadway and a chip seal coat. Design efforts are underway. Money has been budgeted for FY 2020-2021 from the county’s Highway User Revenue Fund resources. The cost is $350,000. The design, done in-house, should be done by the fall and construction started in spring 2021 and finished by summer 2021.
The pavement on a portion of Gisela Road needs to be replaced. The road will probably need to be reconstructed due to its age and condition. Money has been budgeted for FY 2020-2021 to begin design efforts in the winter, which is expected to cost $60,000 from the transportation excise tax and completed by summer 2021.
Additional money, $800,000 from the transportation excise tax, has been budgeted for FY 2021-2022 for the construction. It is slated to begin in spring 2022.
Work on Mesa del Caballo’s Mescalero and a portion of Caballero roads includes removal of existing pavement and underlying base material; replacement with new base material and asphalt. The $56,535 design by Woodson Engineering of Flagstaff started in December and should be completed by this summer. Construction is $425,000 and starts in fall 2020, with completion in fall 2020. Gila County transportation excise tax funds are budgeted for the project.
The Deer Creek Village project is to chip seal the roads in the subdivision and cost $50,000 of the county’s HURF money. The project should start and be completed this summer.
The project for Old State Route 188 in Punkin Center is chip seal, which will start and finish this summer. The cost is $41,000 of HURF money.
The Walnut Springs subdivision project involves chip seal on select roads, costing $30,000 of HURF money. It will take place this summer.
Rim Country projects scheduled for 2021 include Cemetery Road in Pine. The existing pavement on Cemetery Road needs replacement. The exact scope of work is to be determined, but is expected to cost $250,000, which comes from the county’s HURF money. Also in 2021, the county will chip seal select roads in Pine, north and south of SR 87. The project costs are $415,000 for the north side and $527,000 for the south side. It will be funded with HURF money.
Scheduled for 2022 is a chip seal project for select roads in Strawberry north and south of Fossil Creek Road. The north side project is budgeted at $412,000 and the south side work is expected to cost $202,000; both parts of the project use HURF money.
Rim Country road projects for 2023 include Cline Boulevard and Ewing Trail in Tonto Basin; the Control Road; and Houston Mesa Road.
The Tonto Basin work is to apply a chip seal coat to Ewing Trail and Cline Boulevard at a cost of $300,000 of HURF money and taking place summer 2023.
The Control Road project begins at SR 260 where the existing paved portion of the road will have centerline and edgeline rumble strips added. The next 1.75 miles of gravel road will be paved (24 feet wide) with centerline and edgeline rumble strips installed. ADOT will design the project in FY 23, costing $189,000 from Highway Safety Improvement Funds and the transportation excise tax. The budget for construction, taking place in FY 24, is $4.6 million from Highway Safety Improvement Funds and transportation excise tax.
The Houston Mesa Road project adds 5-foot-wide paved shoulders, installation of centerline and shoulder rumble strips and the addition of curve warning signs. ADOT will design the work for $189,000 from Highway Safety Improvement Funds and transportation excise tax in FY 23. Construction is budgeted to cost $4.2 million of Highway Safety Improvement Funds and transportation excise tax with the work done in FY 24.
