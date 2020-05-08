The Gila County Board of Supervisors at its May 5 meeting approved a request for sealed proposals calling for written bids for the advertising, publications, and printing required by all county departments from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Bids are due by 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27.
While the county is seeking bids for publishing, it is also preparing a publication of its own.
Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders said the county plans to publish a magazine containing its annual report; the successes and best efforts of all the departments; and the county’s strategic plan. She said the target date to release the publication is sometime in June.
In other business, Sanders, who serves as director of the Gila County Library District, told the supervisors six of the eight libraries in the district are offering curbside services in varying degrees. She said several are also allowing access to computers by appointment to accommodate residents who don’t have home computers, but need to use one.
