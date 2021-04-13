At its April 6 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a funding agreement with the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens.
The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens (PGCSC) was incorporated in 1974 and is a nonprofit organization designated as the Area Agency on Aging for Region V, which encompasses Pinal and Gila counties.
Its mission is to assist seniors and persons with disabilities achieve and maintain self-sufficiency with dignity, and offer choices of care by providing a wide range of community and home-based services.
PGCSC also represents the interests of the elderly and acts to advocate for change in public and private attitudes, policies, and regulations. Gila County has contributed to PGCSC since 1979. PGCSC receives Gila County funds in the amount of $150,000 annually. These funds are to provide county support to administration and program services for the senior and persons with disabilities population in the county.
PGCSC provides a wide variety of services for seniors, persons with disabilities, and caregivers. These services are offered directly or through a network of provider agencies. PGCSC services include, but are not limited to: aging, disability, and caregiver support resources information, referral; assistance to grandparents raising grandchildren programs; behavioral health — substance abuse and suicide prevention; case management home care (housekeeping, personal and respite care); benefits, entitlements and advocacy (health care insurance and benefits counseling); Ombudsman (nursing home advocacy); legal services and legal helpline; mature workforce development (senior employment and training programs); multipurpose senior centers (social, nutritional and wellness support); home-delivered meals; mobility management transportation provider coordination and senior rides transit program, and training volunteer services.
The assorted services are provided directly by PGCSC or through a network of provider agencies. The agencies include: Town of Payson Senior Center, $53,000; Town of Payson for Star Valley, $17,500; City of Globe, $33,000; Town of Hayden, $14,500; Town of Miami, $14,500; Pine Non-Profit, $4,000; Catholic Community Service/Case Management Services, $10,000; Mom’s Meals, $1,500; and PGCSC, $2,000 for a total of $150,000.
Olivia Guerrero, president and chief executive officer for the PGCSC, attended the board meeting to accept the check and share information from providers in their Funding Summary Reports. She told the board 76,077 home-delivered meals were provided to Gila County residents from July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.
The Payson Senior Center reported providing 32,729 home-delivered meals, including to Star Valley and on weekends — change in service due to COVID-19. The center’s clients and drivers were able to adapt quickly to the CDC guidelines.
“Even though we were masked, they still saw our smiling faces. We had fun masks for each holiday to keep clients in good cheer. Several community members reached out so goody bags were given to clients each week,” she said.
The CDC guidelines do not allow for in-home visits. Drivers could go in and give the clients their food as usual.
“The county funding has been a tremendous help. Without this, the center would not have been able to service as many people as they do. There should never be a wait list. People eligible for the program face malnutrition and starvation, Gila County has helped saved these people and made sure there is no wait list.”
The Pine Senior Center report shows 3,423 home-delivered meals provided to residents from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. It is a nonprofit organization that runs primarily with the support of volunteers and local community donations.
The center serves individuals who are disabled, isolated and in frail health. The center saw an increase in the number of individuals who needed meals and extreme isolation was also at high levels over the course of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The center was able to step up and prepare more meals during the pandemic for those that needed it most. The center also offered individuals food boxes, jackets, gloves, butane and wood to keep their fireplaces lit, and assistance with paying electric bills. Rent assistance was also provided to some individuals who were facing eviction due to the pandemic.
The center also increased contactless visits to seniors and checked in on them via their window panes to ensure they were safe and doing well. These visits lifted the spirits of so many who were feeling isolated and quite lonely during these challenging times.
The biggest challenge in the reporting period is that the center had to lay off a few employees, which meant that most of the kitchen and delivery tasks had to be picked up by mostly volunteers. The dining room had to be closed during the last quarter of the year, which caused many of the regular diners to go on home delivered meal routes. This meant that program volunteers had to implement longer delivery routes, which were a challenge to get through in a day.
Funding from Gila County has been critical to ensuring that all individuals on the home delivered meal routes get served, and there is no skimping on the quality of the meal. The funding has also been used to allow for supplemental food items like soups and salad to add nutritional value to the main entrée. The funds have also allowed Pine Senior Center to keep at least some of the paid kitchen staff employed.
