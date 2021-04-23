At its April 20 meeting the Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed to help the Hellsgate Fire District and the Pine-Strawberry Fire District with grant applications. Both districts are seeking funds from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation to buy mobile radios.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation requires a county resolution to accompany gaming grant applications.
The Hellsgate Fire District (HFD) grant application is requesting $18,921 for six new mobile radios for front-line vehicles.
HFD is a small rural district covering several small residential areas within northern Gila County and has limited resources to fund the purchase of new mobile radios. HFD is made up of several adult (55+) RV parks and retirement communities. HFD also covers an area 15 miles east of Highway 260.
If HFD is awarded gaming grant funding for the purchase of the new radios, they will come back to the supervisors and request they accept the grant award on behalf of HFD and act as the pass-through agency.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire District grant application to the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation seeks $34,602 to support the purchase of 13 state-of-the-art very high frequency (VHF) public safety radios for first responders.
According to the grant application, a resolution from a county or municipality is required stating proof of support and sponsorship and that the county or municipality will act as a pass-through agency for the grant funds.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire District critically needs to replace outdated technology and buy new state-of-the-art, very high frequency (VHF) public safety radios for first responders.
