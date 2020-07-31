The Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed they need to hold another meeting before deciding on a conditional use permit for a house in Whispering Pines.
At its July 28 meeting, the board of supervisors (BOS) held a public hearing on the request, which the Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended they deny.
The CUP would allow the applicants, Debra, Michael and Levi Luster to continue construction on a three-story, 34-foot high house on their property at 645 Scott Drive in Whispering Pines. The zoning in that area allows homes to be only two stories and no more than 30 feet high. The house is close to completion, as the county didn’t issue a stop work order.
A complaint by a neighbor alerted the county to the problem with the size of the project. Scott Buzan, director of Gila County Community Development, said an inspection verified the violation. Further investigation showed county staff had missed the fact when submitted and approved plans for the Luster home.
The Lusters, after being informed by staff, submitted a conditional use permit (CUP) application, Buzan said. The Lusters had paid $3,145 in building permit fees, but because the CUP is required due to a county oversight, Buzan, in May, asked the Gila County Board of Supervisors to waive the $300 fee for a CUP application. The BOS approved Buzan’s request.
While the CUP application fee was waived, it was still necessary to go through the process, with a community information meeting and various hearings.
At the July 28 meeting Buzan said not enough surrounding property owners filed letters of opposition to require a unanimous vote by the board to uphold, modify or ignore the P&Z recommendation.
Supervisor Tommie Martin, District 1, asked how many letters they received on the issue. Buzan said the county had five letters in opposition and none in support.
After Tuesday’s meeting, five Whispering Pines residents opposed to the CUP came to the Roundup. They said they had not addressed the supervisors in person, although the YouTube meeting format allowed for comments. Comments could also be emailed to msheppard@gilacountyaz.gov. They said neither option provided a two-way conversation; they felt the county should have allowed them to appear and offer their comments in the public hearing as applicant Debra Luster did.
“The main issue is we did not have a platform to comment,” said Heidi Swatty.
Shari Hatfield, a Whispering Pines resident, said she was not aware the number of letters could determine if a unanimous vote was needed for action rather than a simple majority. She said if she had known that she would have seen that they wrote more letters.
Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor and chair of the BOS, said because they had only five letters of opposition and more people had protested in the previous meetings on the issue, he wanted to see a decision postponed until everyone interested commented.
Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager, read the letters received in opposition to the CUP. These included a letter from Michael Harper, legal counsel to Robert Newman; Swatty saying the communication options were not sufficient; Patrice Abbott, who was opposed to the limited public access to the hearing and said the residents were not being treated fairly; another letter that said the eight property owners the county identified as having sent letters regarding a variance to the setback from the road did not receive those letters; and one from Theresa Richardson that said the Lusters have showed complete arrogance and lied.
Cline asked Jeff Dalton, county attorney for the BOS, if the means of commenting during the hearing via YouTube and email sufficed to meet the legal requirements for public input. Dalton said the options were appropriate.
Debra Luster spoke at length on what she called, “Vicious unending attacks, harassment and threats” from neighbors regarding the construction of her home. She said they have taken over every meeting held on the matter, creating an environment that did not allow intelligent conversation. They have made complaints to the flood plain office and threatened to call the sheriff about her grandchildren riding quads in the street or anyone parking in the street, she continued.
Debra said that her husband, Michael, had asked community development staff several times if there was a height requirement for homes in Whispering Pines as he was going through the application process. She said the people he spoke to said they didn’t know.
“To deconstruct (the roof to lower it) costs $50,603. We have had green tags on all we’ve done. We have been willing to go through all these meetings to avoid litigation,” Luster said.
The BOS received a couple of emailed questions, both asking why the Lusters could attend the hearing and others could not.
“I don’t like putting off decisions, but I don’t feel we were able to give all the opposition a chance to comment. Let’s put it off until all have more of a chance to comment. This decision is too important,” Cline said.
“I’ve made up my mind on some things, but may change after hearing comments,” Tim Humphrey, District 2 supervisor said.
“The atmosphere up there is ugly,” Cline said.
County Manager James Menlove said some information Humphrey asked for regarding how high the two-story homes in the area were had to be researched, so another meeting would allow staff to get the information and provide it to the supervisors.
“If we need to take a look at the property and get all the comments possible, I’m willing to put it off so we make sure people have their say,” Martin said.
The supervisors agreed to continue the hearing for the CUP for the Luster property to Monday, Aug. 17.
“This is not about the neighboring properties, it’s about the rules,” Abbott said.
“I’ve lived there for 30 years and there’s never been a problem,” said Bob Newman.
“We don’t want to have more houses like that,” Shari Hatfield said, and then added she did not have a lot of faith in the supervisors.
“I feel it’s by design we’re not being given our right to speak,” Swatty said.
Abbott said Luster, in her testimony to the BOS, misrepresented how they’ve been treated. “We’re not out there carrying torches.”
Swatty said Luster had a public forum to spew untruths, and she disagreed with Dalton, saying the opportunity to comment by YouTube and email was sufficient.
“We have to advocate for ourselves,” Abbott said.
